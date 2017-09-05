On the occasion of Teachers Day on Tuesday, popular Bollywood and television celebrities like Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee and Mahesh Bhatt thanked the people who worked as a motivational source and guiding light in their lives.

To celebrate the occasion, celebrities took to social media and other platforms to wish their teachers. Here’s what they said:

Kajol: ‘Chal beta selfie lele re’… With the biggest teacher of all!

Mahesh Bhatt: U.G. Krishnamurti burnt with passion and without purpose. He was not a guru, not a teacher! But he gave me the courage to stand alone.

Shabana Azmi: The best teacher is life. Make it your resource base irrespective of the profession you are in and see yourself evolve. Happy Teachers Day.

Paresh Rawal: A teacher is the one who makes himself progressively unnecessary.

Arshad Warsi: Please give roses to your wife today. It is Teachers Day. You may not have heard so many lectures from anyone else.

Anupam Kher: If you can read this, thank a teacher. Happy Teachers Day.

Bipasha Basu: Happy Teachers Day. Thank you to all the teachers who helped us become who we are today.

Manoj Bajpayee: Happy Teachers Day.

Sahil Uppal: I would like to pay my gratitude to all my teachers who have helped me throughout my academic years but mostly importantly I want to take this opportunity to wish my mother. She has and will always be my first teacher, who helped me through every phase of my life.

Sofia Hayat: “My music teacher Mrs. Bonney has always inspired me to go further than I thought it was possible. She introduced me to music and polished my singing skills. She motivated me to write and sing songs. Wish her lots of love and blessings on this Teachers Day.

Meera Deosthale: One person who I am really grateful is my mentor, Vinod Patel sir who helped me believe in myself. Whenever I think of him, I remember how he used to encourage me to work towards my dreams. I would take this opportunity to wish him, ‘ Happy Teachers Day’.

Helly Shah: Everyday is a new learning for me as I get to learn something from people who I come across in my daily life. But, two people who have made a huge difference in my life is Siddharth Sengupta sir and Aziz sir who have guided me during my first show. I will always be grateful and thankful to both of them.”

Tanya Sharma: Sending my love and warmth to all my teachers. You have not only been a wonderful teacher, but also friend, philosopher and guide. They made me a hardworking person.