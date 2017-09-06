Actress Megan Fox says her recovery after giving birth to her third child has been “awful”. The 31-year-old has sons Noah, four, Bodhi, three, and 12-month-old Journey, but she has revealed the recovery from her third pregnancy has been by far the most difficult, reports belfasttelegraph.co.uk.

“I haven’t slept in almost a year,” Fox said on TV show “Extra”.

“There’s not one night that I have slept through the night. I’m still breastfeeding and he (Journey) wakes up all the time, and then the other two come and wake me up; they get in bed with me also,” she added.