Actress Meghan Markle opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry, saying they are happy in love. The “Suits” star spoke out about her relationship with the 32-year-old royal in the October issue of Vanity air, her first time doing so since Harry confirmed their relationship in a rare statement in November, reports people.com

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple,” Markle, 36, said.

“We’re two people who are really happy and in love.

“We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship,” she added.

Since they met in London through friends in July 2016, Markle’s name has been splashed all over tabloids.

She says “it has its challenges, and it comes in waves – some days it can feel more challenging than others”.

“But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support,” she added.