A- A A+

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor will play shooter Abhinav Bindra on the silver screen and says he is “stoked” to be chosen to essay the Olympic champion. Harshvardhan on Tuesday shared a photograph of himself along with Bindra, who won the country’s first individual gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play Abhinav Bindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said ‘Hard Work is a talent’,” he captioned the image.

Harshvardhan, 26, who is the son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, made his debut in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s “Mirzya”.

ALSO READ: Ashutosh Gowariker, Gauri Shinde to join India Film Project

He is currently shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film “Bhavesh Joshi”, which is expected to release later this year.

First Published | 6 September 2017 11:13 AM
Read News On:

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor

Bhavesh Joshi

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Harshvardhan Kapoor to essay Abhinav Bindra in biopic

(Latest News in English from Newsx)