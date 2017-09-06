Ajith Kumar an Indian film actor best known by Ajith or by the names his fans gave him such as Thala and Ultimate Star has made a great come back on silver screen after 2 years in Tamil film industry. Ajith’s movie ‘Vivegam’ has just broken the record of a movie superstar Prabhas. Vivegam is receiving such an overwhelming response that now it has broken the record of Baahubali: The Beginning’s at Chennai Box Office.

Movie has grossed Rs 150 crore on its 11th day worldwide. The movie crossed Rs 100 crore mark on its fourth day, churning Rs 69 crore in domestic market and Rs 36 crore overseas. The Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vivegam’ also became the first Tamil flick to join Rs. 100 crore club post the implementation of GST.

Earlier, film editor Antony L Ruben had said that spy thriller ‘Vivegam’ will be on par with SS Rajamouli’s mega-blockbuster ‘Baahubali’ in terms of visuals. Ruben said the technicians, who worked on the film, have delivered world-class results. “I can proudly say that ‘Vivegam’ will be on par with ‘Baahubali’ regarding the technical aspects and grandeur. Another reason to feel proud is that we didn’t outsource CGI and VFX technicians from other states or country. All our technicians are from Chennai, and they have delivered world- class output,”

The movie, directed by Siva, stars Ajith kumar, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan.