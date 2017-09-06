Actress Pia Bajpai, who will next be seen in upcoming Tamil-Malayalam bilingual “Abhiyum Anuvum”, says she didn’t hesitate to tonsure her head for the sake of her character because the story demanded it.

Pia is paired with Tovino Thomas in the film.

“I’m happy to be a part of this project. When I was narrated the script, I enjoyed the story so much that I badly wanted this offer. The script demanded that I tonsure my head and I didn’t hesitate even for a minute because the story genuinely required it,” Pia told IANS.

She believes a real actor will score big even when they don’t look good on screen.

The film, gearing up for release soon, has been directed by BR Vijayalakshmi.

On teaming up with a female director, she said, “She is very efficient to work with. The way she handled the sets and extracted work out of every actor and technician was amazing. She is a real task master.”

On sharing screen space with Tovino, Pia said, “I was really impressed by his acting abilities. His great performance combined with good looks has made this story even more beautiful.”

Pia is confident that audiences are going to “love this very bold love story”.