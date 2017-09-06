It seems like actor Jamie Foxx and actress Katie Holmes are not hiding their relationship any more as they were seen enjoying some public display of affection in Malibu.

It took four years, but the Hollywood couple finally let go on the public display of affection on Monday in Malibu hand in hand in the sand, reports tmz.com.

They’ve reportedly been together since 2013, about a year after Holmes split from Tom Cruise.

Holmes was also seen with a ring on her finger in March 2016 but Foxx’s representative said it wasn’t from him. A year before that, Foxx denied they were even a thing.