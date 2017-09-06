Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared a photograph showing her nude body. The black-and-white image that she has shared on social media shows Kim wearing only a pair of black boots as she climbs a tree, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The reality TV star, 36, has placed her legs to prevent exposing her body parts. She has concealed her nipples in the photo with a pair of star emoticons.

“So honoured to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their new book! 20 years in the making! It’s out on September 7 in NYC,” she captioned the image.

Kim’s nude photograph comes just days after TV host Sharon Osbourne slammed her for sharing nude selfies in the name of feminism.