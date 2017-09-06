Two days after he was hospitalised following a seizure attack, rapper Lil Wayne has been discharged and advised to take rest for two weeks.

The 34-year-old rapper was admitted to hospital on Sunday after he was found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room, where he had suffered a seizure.

According to sources close to the rapper, the seizures that forced him into the hospital were due to a super busy schedule mixed with the fact that he was getting no sleep, reports tmz.com.

“Wayne has been advised to avoid overdoing it on tour, and he’ll be taking two weeks off for some much needed rest,” the source added.

The source also claimed that the rapper’s seizures were not the result of taking sizzurp (a codeine-based cough syrup also referred to as ‘lean’).

His next gig is on September 23 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is likely to perform at the event.