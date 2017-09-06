Actor Billy Magnussen is joining Disney‘s live-action ‘Aladdin’ as Prince Anders. The Guy Ritchie-directed movie, based on the 1992 animated film, will star Mena Massoud as the street rat turned prince. ‘Power Rangers’ actress Naomi Scott will play Princess Jasmine, with Marwan Kenzari portraying the villain Jafar and Will Smith playing Genie.

Magnussen will take on the new role created for the movie musical. He joins ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Nasim Pedrad, who is set to play the original character Mara, a handmaiden and friend to Jasmine.

Dan Lin, who worked with Ritchie on ‘Sherlock Holmes’, is producing through his Lin Pictures banner.

Magnussen has some experience playing a Disney prince. He appeared in Rob Marshall’s “Into the Woods”.

The actor was last seen in Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Ingrid Goes West’, and appeared in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Bridge of Spies’ and Adam McKay’s ‘The Big Short’.