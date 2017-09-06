A- A A+

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who made a splash with Kannada romantic drama ‘Kirik Party’ last year, will be making her Telugu debut in a yet-untitled project with actor Vijay Devarakonda. The makers announced Rashmika as the heroine via a statement.

Originally, Lavanya Tripathi was signed for the project.

For reasons unknown, she walked out of the film even before it went on the floors.

ALSO READ: Audio teaser of Pawan Kalyan’s next movie is out

Even though Rashmika was in talks for a few Telugu projects, this film will mark her foray into the industry.

An elated Rashmika tweeted: “Happy to sign the film with Vijay Devarakonda in Parasuram’s direction. Thanks to producers Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas.”

In Kannada, Rashmika is busy with ‘Anjani Putra’ and ‘Chamak’.

Earlier this year, she got engaged to her ‘Kirik Party’ co-star Rakshit Shetty.

First Published | 6 September 2017 4:55 PM
Read News On:

Actor Vijay Devarakonda

Actress Rashmika Mandanna

Anjani Putra

Chamak

Kannada movies

Kirik Party

Rakshit Shetty

Rashmika Mandanna

Telugu debut

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: All set for Telugu debut: Rashmika Mandanna

(Latest News in English from Newsx)