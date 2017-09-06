Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who made a splash with Kannada romantic drama ‘Kirik Party’ last year, will be making her Telugu debut in a yet-untitled project with actor Vijay Devarakonda. The makers announced Rashmika as the heroine via a statement.

Originally, Lavanya Tripathi was signed for the project.

For reasons unknown, she walked out of the film even before it went on the floors.

Even though Rashmika was in talks for a few Telugu projects, this film will mark her foray into the industry.

An elated Rashmika tweeted: “Happy to sign the film with Vijay Devarakonda in Parasuram’s direction. Thanks to producers Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas.”

Happy to sign the film with @DVijaySai in Parasu Ram garu direction in Geethaarts. Thanks 2 producers Allu Aravind garu & Bunny Vas garu..😁 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 6, 2017

In Kannada, Rashmika is busy with ‘Anjani Putra’ and ‘Chamak’.

Earlier this year, she got engaged to her ‘Kirik Party’ co-star Rakshit Shetty.