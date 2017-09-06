A- A A+

Comedian Kiku Sharda, who was arrested last year for hurting the sentiments of the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, on Wednesday took a dig at the convicted sect chief.

Kiku said justice was bound to happen in the case of Ram Rahim, who was convicted of for the rape of two female disciples and sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment by a CBI special court on August 28.

At a song launch of the film “2016 The End” here, Kiku was present with co-actors Divyendu Sharma, Rahul Roy, Priya Banerjee, Narendra Jha and director Jaideep Chopra.

The event started with an interactive fun session between Divyendu and Kiku.

Kiku introduced Divyendu as “He was last seen in Toilet (referring to the film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’).”

Divyendu responded: “Yes, and you were living in jail.”

Kiku then quipped: “I went to jail for a day and now sir has gone for 20 years.”

Divyendu asked what Kiku wants to say by that.

He replied: “No, no, I am not taking any credit for that.”

When the media asked Kiku to comment on the CBI court’s decision about his imprisonment, he said: “Well, things have been proven in the court and now we all know what he did. Justice happened and it was bound to happen, it’s karma. But whatever violence took place (following Ram Rahim’s conviction) was really sad.”

“We shouldn’t have room for violence, we are peace-loving people, and we should stay in peace.”

