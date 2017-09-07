Rapper-singer Pharrell Williams says that he exfoliates like a “madman” and drinks a lot of water as they are good habits.In an interview with dazeddigital.com, the artist revealed all about his skincare regimen that he religiously sticks to every day, reports people.com.

“I exfoliate like a madman. When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you,” said the singer, 43.

“To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster. There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman,” he added.

The Grammy Award winner also discussed his personal style and the importance of expressing one’s individuality.

“It’s indicative of who you are and what you’re feeling. Specifically, the way I look at it, it’s when I get up in the morning, it’s how I feel, it’s where I’m going, and what the weather’s going to be like,” he said.

“That kind of informs me of what it is that I’m wearing. When people are like, ‘I don’t really have any style, I don’t dress up,’ you kind of are. That’s what your clothes are saying,” he added.