A- A A+

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised Marathi cinema and says it has taken a “great stride” over the years. Amitabh on Wednesday took to Twitter, where he shared the link of the trailer of Marathi film ‘Boyz’, which stars Sumant Shinde, Parth Bhalerao and Pratik Lad.

‘Boyz’ directed by Vishal Devrukhkar, also has an item number by actress Sunny Leone.

“Marathi cinema has taken great strides… another film ‘Boyz’ trailer,” Amitabh tweeted.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar makes laughter show’s mentors take workshops

On the acting front, Amitabh has two films in his kitty – ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ and ‘102 Not Out’.

He will share screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in ‘102 Not Out’. The two will be working together after over two decades.

‘Thugs of Hindostan’ also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and ‘Dangal’ fame Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. An adaptation of the 1839 novel ‘Confessions of a Thug’, the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.

First Published | 7 September 2017 4:05 PM
Read News On:

Actor Rishi Kapoor

Actress Sunny Leone

Amitabh Bachchan twitter

Amitabh's tweet

Boyz

Confessions of a Thug

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Amitabh Bachchan praises Marathi cinema

(Latest News in English from Newsx)