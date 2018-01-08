Oprah Winfrey who became the first black women to win the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime Achievement Award in her 78th Golden Globes Awards speech said she was inspired by the time Sidney Poitier who was the first black man to receive the same award almost 36 years before her. Oprah's speech is making history.

This year’s Golden Globes awards saw an array of ‘firsts’ but the highlight of the night was the ‘times up’ stand that was undertaken by the fraternity in solidarity to the equal pay movement. The red carpet saw stars showing up in black to voice their opinions and call out outlets like E! for not paying women the same as men. While this is a stance worth mentioning, there was another first that not many are talking about. We all were left teary eyed by Oprah Winfrey’s acceptance speech; we all sat in our beds listening to her as she inspired us to work against prejudice and discrimination. But, the one thing we did not realise was the reason why she was giving the speech.

Oprah Winfrey became the first black women to win the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award and her speech was inspired by the time Sidney Poitier who has become the first black man to receive the same award almost 36 years before her. “In 1982, Sidney received the Cecil B DeMille award right here at the Golden Globes and it is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this same award.”

She also talked about the need of the hour: Women Empowerment and how it is not just about the women who come forward and raise their voices but about every female in this world.

“They’re the women whose names we’ll never know. They are domestic workers and farm workers. They are working in factories and they work in restaurants and they’re in academia, engineering, medicine and science. They’re part of the world of tech and politics and business. They’re our athletes in the Olympics and they’re our soldiers in the military.”

History was made during the 75th Golden Globes Awards by not only Oprah Winfrey but also Sterling Brown.

Sterling Brown, who was awarded for his spectacular work in the TV series This is US, became the first black actor to receive the Best Actor award in 75 years. He plays the lead role of Randall in the hit TV series and is an inspiration to upcoming actors. In his acceptance speech he thanked the writers for creating a character only a black man can play.

“Throughout the majority of my career, I’ve benefited from colorblind casting which means, you know what, hey, let’s throw a brother in this role, right? Really cool,” Brown said. “Dan Fogleman, you wrote a role for a black man. That could only be played by a black man. And so what I appreciate so much about this thing is that I’ve been seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am. And it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me, or dismiss anybody who looks like me.”