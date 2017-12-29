Juhi Parmar married Sachin Shroff eight years ago in Jaipur but the couple has been living separately for over a year now. Even though the two continuously denied the reports, it seems difficult now for them to hide the bitterness that has crept into their relationship.

Television couple Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff have finally called it quits after eight long years of love and togetherness. The actors recently filed for divorce in a Bandra family court. The couple was living separately for over a year. Juhi and Sachin got married in 2009 and have a four-year-old daughter Samaira. The couple filed divorce by mutual consent and the custody of their daughter will be decided by the court, sources said.

Both the actors tried a lot to resolve their differences but a source told Times Of India in September: “While everything was fine during the initial years of marriage, trouble started brewing over a period of time. Differences crept into their relationship, which now seems irreconcilable.”

Even though the two continuously denied the reports, it seems difficult now for them to hide the bitterness that has crept into their relationship. Recently, Sachin missed Juhi's birthday bash as well, making it more evident that they have parted ways.

Juhi Parmar, who is known for her role in TV show Kumkum, has also appeared in Virasat and Devi. She is the winner of Bigg Boss 5 and is currently playing the role of Chaya/Sandhya in Shani. Sachin Shroff debuted on the small screen with Sindoor tere Naam Ka and has also featured in shows like Balika Vadhu, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Naagin.