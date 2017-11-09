It has been 10 years since Ranbir Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood.After his first film Saawariya became a flop at the Box Office, Ranbir Kapoor has seen many ups and downs in his Bollywood career. From his phenomenal performance in Rockstar to his biggest flops at the Box Office, here is a look at his rollercoaster journey.

Grandson of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and son of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, actor Ranbir Kapoor made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor. Even though the film failed to make a mark at the box office, the actor got recognised for his acting and talent. Ever since then Ranbir has proved himself as one of the finest actors in Hindi Cinema. However, the last few years have been a struggle for him at the box office barring Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but now all eyes are on the much-awaited Dutt Biopic which opens in 2018.

Since his debut in 2007, Ranbir Kapoor has seen a lot of ups than downs in his career. From his debut film Saawariya which was a major flop at the Box Office to other films like Rajneeti, Wake Up Sid, Anjaana Anjaani and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani which performed average at the Box Office, Ranbir Kapoor has had both hits and flops in his 10-year old career. While some of his films like Tamasha were not a commercial success but Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in the film was applauded by the critics and fans.

Here is a look at his rollercoaster journey in Bollywood:

Rockstar: After doing films like Rajneeti and Wake Up Sid, Kapoor took on the role of Janardhan “Jordan” Jakhar in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, a drama that follows the journey of an aspiring musician from a humble background to international stardom. In preparation for the role, Kapoor lived with a Jat family in Pitam Pura and studied their mannerisms. There was a lot riding on Rockstar, even though director Imtiaz Ali would have felt the pressure as well, after scoring hits in Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal. The songs were hugely successful, Sadda Haq becoming an anthem of sorts. It’s no wonder that the film took the best ever start for a Ranbir Kapoor film. Film critics were polarised on their view of the film but were unanimous in their praise for Kapoor. For the role, Kapoor won both the Best Actor and Best Actor (Critics) trophies at the 57th Filmfare Awards ceremony, along with Best Actor awards at Screen and IIFA. Rockstar was one of the top-grossing Hindi films of the year.

Barfi: Continuing to juggle between hardcore commercial and offbeat but saleable cinema, Ranbir chose Barfi! The Anurag Basu directed affair took quite some time to be made. However, the wait was worth it as the film found some critical acclaim, charges of plagiarism notwithstanding. After a decent start at the box office, Barfi! Stayed very stable and was Ranbir’s first film in the Rs 100 crore club. Critics praised Kapoor for successfully channelling Chaplin in ‘tone and effect’. Ranbir won second consecutive Best Actor awards at the Filmfare, Screen, and IIFA Award ceremonies.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani: After Wake Up Sid, Ayan Mukerji wanted to make a much more commercially accessible film. As a result, the trio of Ayan, Ranbir and Karan Johar came together for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was designed as a film that would cut across all segments of the audience. The film took a bumper start at the box office and continued from strength to strength. The film, proving to be Kapoor’s third consecutive commercial success in three years, earned him another Best Actor nomination at Filmfare.

Besharam: From the year 2013, Ranbir saw a major downfall. His film Besharam failed miserably at the Box Office.. Once Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turned out to be a blockbuster, Ranbir and Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap were supremely confident of Besharam. Audiences thought otherwise and called it Ranbir’s worst career decision. The film met with an overwhelmingly negative reception and emerged as a failure; Sudhish Kamath of The Hindu described it as ‘Kapoor’s hall of shame’.

Bombay Velvet: One of the most anticipated movies of this year ‘Bombay Velvet’, directed by Anurag Kashyap, in which he starred opposite Anushka Sharma failed miserably at the Box Office with collections digressing from bad to worse. Many blamed the length, others the monotony in the whole subject, but Ranbir Kapoor says, “It seems that I did less promotion for ‘Bombay Velvet’ but that is not the case.

Jagga Jasoos: Jagga Jasoos did not live upto fans’ expectations. The critic reviews were totally against the film and so were the fans reviews. The musical lacked good scripting and within the first half, people wanted to leave the theatres.

Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming biopic based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. The film, which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani can become a turning point in Ranbir Kapoor’s career as the audience is expecting a lot from Ranbir and it is said that Ranbir has worked very hard for this film.