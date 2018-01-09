In an adorable picture posted on social media site Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen having a father-daughter moment that is super cute. In the photo, Aaradhya is seen comfortably sitting on her father's lap while Abhishek's smile is making the picture more heartwarming.

Well, the social media is pouring in with the cute and adorable pictures of star-kids. Taimur Ali Khan who is making netizens go crazy over his looks has become a trend on social media. Recently another star-kid who hit the headline with her appearance was none another than Aaradhya Bachchan. On Monday afternoon, Abhishek Bachchan posted an adorable picture with his six-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek and Aaradhya were seen together in Chennai for Chennaiyin FC’s football match as Abhishek owns the team.

In this adorable picture, Abhishek and Aaradhya can be seen having a father-daughter moment. In the photo, Aaradhya is seen comfortably sitting on her father’s lap while Abhishek’s smile is making the picture more heartwarming. Aaradhya passes a flying kiss which is quite enough to make your day. Abhishek has shared this adorable picture with a heartfelt message: “My pride and joy”. The photo went viral instantly and grabbed like 116,912 likes. The comment section was filled with compliments like ‘wow’, ‘adorable’ and ‘supercute’.

My pride and joy. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jan 8, 2018 at 3:23am PST

In another beautiful picture, Abhishek Bachchan was seen along wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Jeje Lalpekhlua, a Chennaiyin FC player.

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan shared an adorable picture with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Both were looking super cute in the picture and made the fans go ‘awe’with their picture. Amitabh Bachchan who is busy working on ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ along with Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma will soon feature in another film named Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.