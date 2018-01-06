Bigg Boss’s Ex Contestant Nora Fatehi has posted a belly dance video, that is trending today and got over 1 million views. Nora Fatehi also wrote her new year greetings with the video. Norah is dancing on the aribic version of swag se karenge sabka swagat from Salman Khan’s movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

Actress and contestant from Bigg Boss season 9 Nora Fatehi, has created a sensation on social media by posting a video of her belly dancing. Indo- Canadian actress is seen dancing on the song swag se karenge sabka swagat from Salman Khan’s latest movie Tiger Zinda Hai and shared new year greetings with her fans. In a post on twitter, Nora Fatehi wrote “Happy New Years guys! Here’s An Arabic fusion belly dance to Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai. As we ring in 2018, let’s focus more on love and acceptance this year, keep spreading love and Swag Se Karenge New Year ka Swagat!” along with her belly dancing video.

Happy New Years guys! Here’s An Arabic fusion belly dance to #SwagSeSwagat from @TigerZindaHai. As we ring in 2018, let’s focus more on love and acceptance this year, keep spreading love and.. Swag Se Karenge New Year ka Swagat! @yrf @nehabhasin4u @VishalDadlani pic.twitter.com/cBKqJQWV5l — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) January 2, 2018

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut from the film Roar- Tigers of the Sundarbans has managed to create a buzz on social media with her dancing skills. But she came to limelight after her appearance in Bigg Boss 9. In the clip, the Canadian model is performing a belly dance on the popular song Swag Se Swagat from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. The video has managed to garner a lot of attention and crossed over 1 million views.

She is a trained belly dancer and stole, many hearts with her belly moves. However, the song she performs to is not the original version but the Arabic one. According to Youtube, this track it one of the most liked Bollywood songs of 2017.