Actor Zac Efron says he is lucky to be alive after he nearly collided with a bus during a bike ride with his “The Greatest Showman” co-star Hugh Jackman. Efron appeared on the “The Graham Norton Show” along with “The Greatest Showman” co-stars Jackman and Zendaya. He said that things almost got deadly when he decided to work out with Jackman one morning here, reports people.com. “I cycled with him in London, but I’m not one to ride a bike early in the morning in traffic so it turned out to be quite dangerous,” Efron told the show’s host Norton.

“I followed Hugh around a few cars and suddenly there was a double-decker bus right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes, went under the front tire and narrowly missed death,” he added. Efron quipped that Jackman was not that concerned. “Hugh was on the other side of the road and stuck up his thumb and just said, ‘You good? Let’s go’,” Efron said. The movie marks Efron’s return to a musical after starring in the popular Disney Channel franchise “High School Musical”, but the actor wasn’t completely sold on the idea of putting on his dancing shoes again at first.

“Just for a minute I took a step back and thought about not doing it, but in my heart, I always wanted to find my way back to my musical roots and when I heard Hugh was playing the lead, I was like, ‘Hell yes!’ It’s a dream come true,” Efron said.