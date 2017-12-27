The accused in the cybercrime case was nabbed by the police from Wadakancherry area in Thrissur district, Kerala. The arrested accused was later identified as Printo. Commenting on the matter, the Kochi police said that the accused was arrested from his home on the night of December 26. The arrest of the accused came in after Parvathy had filed a complaint with the state police chief.

On Wednesday morning, the Kochi police arrested a person in connection with the cyber abuse on the south-Indian actress, Parvathy. The accused in the cybercrime case was nabbed by the police from Wadakancherry area in Thrissur district, Kerala. The arrested accused was later identified as Printo. Commenting on the matter, the Kochi police said that the accused was arrested from his home on the night of December 26. The arrest of the accused came in after Parvathy had filed a complaint with the state police chief.

South-Indian actress Parvathy had filed a complaint with the police after she faced an attack on the social media for her comments against a superstar movie. Further commenting on the matter, the investigating police official said that they are currently monitoring a few of the social media accounts present on Twitter and other platforms. The police further added that most of them are fake accounts. Citing the complaint made by Parvathy, the DGP Behera said, “We are monitoring 4-5 accounts on Twitter and other platforms. Most of them are fake accounts that’s what people resort to for abusing people on social media. We have requested Twitter to provide us with the details of these accounts. As and when we receive the information, it will be forwarded to Ernakulam South police station, where the case is filed.”

The matter was highlighted after the Qarib Qarib Singlle actress took to her social media handles to express he disappointment over sexist dialogues by some actors in their movies. In her comments, she spoke about Mammootty’s film Kasaba. The Indian actress, Parvathy had said, “”I had watched a film recently, to my bad luck. With all respect to the makers, the film disappointed me, as it featured a great actor spitting totally misogynistic dialogues. A lot of people feel cinema reflects life and society, so when a superstar mouths such a dialogue, people might think it’s sexy and cool.”

As per sources, actress Parvathy was trolled by members of Mammootty’s online fan group. Talking to News Minute, Parvathy said, “We cannot control those on social media and we should not take away their freedom of speech. But people need to differentiate between what is abuse and what is not. At least a few who have crossed that line and sent sexual threats against women have to be held accountable.”