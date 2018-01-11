Known for her bold personality, Additi realised that without struggles,there's no fun in achievements and Additi likes to dare her challenges and enjoys doing it that way.

Additi Gupta dazzles us with her beauty

The sizzling hot model and actress Additi Gupta has created buzz with her good look and talent the moment she entered the glamorous industry. Starring opposite Harshad Chopra, Additi Gupta started her acting career with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The hot diva also participated in TV dance show, Zara Nachke Dikha. Narrating on how does the bold actress pick her roles Additi said that all her prime concern is to make sure that the role is challenging and the stories must revolve around her. Edgy characters with no limitations attracts the actress.

Experimenting new is fun, that's what the 29-year Additi Gupta believes. Known for her bold personality, Additi realised that without struggles,there's no fun in achievements and Additi likes to dare her challenges and enjoys doing it that way. The glam doll Additi Gupta laughs saying, "It's a gratification and strange to act knowing that you are just an opposite of the character you are playing and don't relate to it in real life."

Additi Gupta steals our hearts as she relaxes on the sea beach

Additi Gupta’s swag is a gala affair, isn’t it?

Additi Gupta pierced into her dreams at twilight

Additi Gupta has got her own fabulous style statement

Additi Gupta teases her fans by revealing that tiny art on her skin

All eyes on Additi Gupta’s stylish nose pin!

Additi Gupta stuns us in her unique way

Heaven must be proud to have gorgeous Additi Gupta

Additi Gupta flaunts her sexy attire

