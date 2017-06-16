Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been roped as the face of the upcoming fifth edition of The Vogue Wedding Show (VWS).

Held in partnership with Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, the fifth edition of the specially curated event is poised to be bigger this season. The three-day opulent wedding exhibition will start from August 4 at the Taj Palace hotel here, read a statement.

On being the face of the fifth edition of VWS, Aditi said: “It’s totally incredible to be the face of the 5th edition of the Vogue Wedding Show. If it’s Vogue you can expect nothing but the best and I enjoyed every moment of the shoot.”

‘Weddings are a happy occasion and this shoot and the day spent in the ‘wedding house’ was nothing short of joyous. Perhaps, like an ode to the most beautiful wedding,’ added the actress, who will be seen in the upcoming biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.

Ace designers like Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta and Rahul Mishra will also be available for personal consultations.

The ‘by invitation only’ luxury fair will also offers invitees the exclusive opportunity to meet with wedding specialists, renowned jewellers and other category leaders.

The invitees to the show will also get a chance to attend masterclasses and interact with an enviable line-up of industry experts.

Celebrity style mentor and Vogue India’s Fashion Director Anaita Shroff Adajania, will share contemporary style tips and advice for brides and grooms. In her masterclass, celebrated wedding planner Vandana Mohan will be sharing some vital insights on how to plan your picture-perfect dream wedding.