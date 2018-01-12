Born into two royal lineages, the hot diva stuns us every time with her performances on screen and even in real life. Aditi Rao Hydari is also renown in the film industry for her sophisticated and subtle dressing sense. Catch a glimpse of Aditi Rao Hydari's hot, sexy and most beautiful photos.

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns us with her bold look

A fashionista is always excited to take cues from the actor’s style statement and Aditi Rao Hydari is one such hot diva we all steal style inspiration from her. The stunning actor is never shied away to experiment her look to add a fusion touch to it. Aditi Rao Hydari who works in Hindi and Tamil language films started her Bollywood career with the musical movie Rockstar (2011) and later she performed for many big movies including the horror-thriller Murder 3.

Born into two royal lineages, the hot diva stuns us every time with her performances on screen and even in real life. Aditi Rao Hydari is also renown in the film industry for her sophisticated and subtle dressing sense. Aditi Rao Hydari looks pretty all the time as she adds a fusion twist to her attires. Recently, the actor allures us with her striking beauty as she was caught donning a royal ivory dress and went with a dewy sheen and soft red lips.

Catch a glimpse of Aditi Rao Hydari’s hot, sexy and most beautiful photos:

Aditi Rao Hydari wows us with her styling sense

Aditi Rao Hydari allures us with her soft sheen lips

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning like a queen

Aditi Rao Hydari adds a twist to her look

Aditi Rao Hydari in a ivory tussar silk creation stuns her fans

Aditi Rao Hydari goes perfect with a dewy gloss

Aditi Rao Hydari in black is perfectly eye-catching

Aditi Rao Hydari in this royal attire mesmerises us

Aditi Rao Hydari looks amazing as she pairs the sophisticated traditional attire with heavy danglers

Aditi Rao Hydari makes her fans go crazy with her bold avatar