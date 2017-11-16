Dhinchak Pooja is set make a comeback on small screen with a new show Entertainment Ki Raat. The show will be a mix of rap and roasting and will feature Ravi Dubey, Mouni Roy, Aditya Narayan, Dipika Kakar among others. The singer will be flying to Mumbai in a few days' time to begin the shooting for the show.

Cringe pop sensation Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain is having the time of her life. After featuring, in reality, show Bigg Boss 11, the Selfie maine le li singer has bagged another show with Colors TV called Entertainment ki Raat. The show will be a mix of rap and roasting and will feature Ravi Dubey, Mouni Roy, Aditya Narayan, Dipika Kakar among others. The singer will be flying to Mumbai in a few days’ time to begin the shooting for the show.

The Dilon ka shooter hai mera scooter singer had a brief stint in the Bigg Boss but was the talk of the house throughout due to her rap songs, head lice etc. Her lethargic attitude towards the tasks, however, did not go down well with the audiences as she was ousted from the show within weeks. She, however, won quite a few hearts when she nominated herself to save Arshi Khan. Pooja described her journey inside the house as ‘beautiful’ and one she would cherish for a lifetime.

“My journey in Bigg Boss was amazing. I will cherish it for the rest of my life. It was a beautiful experience. I had a good bonding with everyone in the house; I made some really good friends in the house. I will miss Arshi Khan, she became my very good friend during my stay in the house. More than anyone, I will miss A-Cash aka Akash Dadlani. He is an entertainment package on the show. I will miss his jokes and rap songs a lot,” Pooja Jain had said in an interview with India.com after her ouster.

Pooja had added that she had no regrets about saving Arshi Khan as she was her good friend and wanted to remain on the show for long. Well, we can’t wait to see Dhinchak Pooja in action again on the small screen.