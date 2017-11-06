Soon after Gauri Khan, Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone was slut-shamed on social media for posing with Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain in a picture which was shared on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone, who has earlier been trolled several times, may it be because of her sensual photo shoot, for being ‘too skinny’ or for her ‘my choice’ video, has once again been slut-shamed. The Bajirao Mastani actress this time been trolled for her picture with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain. It all began when the Qaidi Band actor shared a picture with Deepika and Armaan on his Instagram account; it became the topic of gossip. Many users and fans called her drunk, desperate and vulgar. Many fans also asked her to get some self-respect. The Bollywood Actress had thrown a grand party to B-town Celebs for Padmavati’s trailer Success in which many Bollywood celebs including her alleged boyfriend Ranveer Singh, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt showed their presence.

Deepika Padukone is not the only one to get slut-shamed on social media. Just a few days ago, Gauri Khan was massively trolled and slammed on Twitter and Instagram for wearing a see-through top at husband Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash. Actors like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Taapsee Pannu, Soha Ali Khan, Ameesha Patel among others have been trolled and slut-shamed in the recent past. While Fatima was trolled for wearing a monokini during Ramzan, and later for wearing a sari, Taapsee was subjected to crass comments for posting a still of her wearing a bikini from her film Judwaa 2. Soha Ali Khan was trolled for wearing a sari during Id, with many even asking her if she was ‘Muslim enough’.

Currently on Work Front Deepika has been promoting high for her upcoming film, Padmavati, which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh. While there were reports of a kerfuffle between Deepika and her co-stars over the promotion for the film, everything seems rosy now. This period drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it is all set to release on December 1.

