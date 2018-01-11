Ram Gopal Varma’s web series, Guns and Thighs also had full frontal nudity. Mia Malkova shared another poster in which she looks smoking hot and therefore audience is eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film to get released. The trailer of God, Sex and Truth will be released on 16th January 2018. She will be the second adult star to feature in Bollywood after Sunny Leone.

After Sunny Leone, Bollywood is set to welcome another adult star to the Indian film industry. According to latest media reports, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has roped in adult star Mia Malkova for his forthcoming venture. RGV has recently signed Mia Malkova for his film titled God, Sex and Truth. Confirming the news, Mia took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first poster of the film which features her in a bold and sexy avatar. “Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD , SEX and TRUTH I will be the 2nd adult star after @SunnyLeone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker @Rgvzoomin“ tweeted Mia Malkova on Thursday.

After filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt signed former adult star Sunny Leone for his film Jism 2 and welcomed her in Bollywood, it’s now Ram Gopal Varma who will be giving a break to another adlult star with this feature film. Also, RGV expressed that he has never worked with Sunny Leone so therefore it is the first time that he will shoot with an adult star for a Bollywood movie. Just like Sunny, Mia Malkova is extremely stunning and beautiful. Along with a sexy body, the star has a beautiful face as well.

Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD , SEX and TRUTH I will be the 2nd adult star after @SunnyLeone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker @Rgvzoomin pic.twitter.com/0lfaipKhAA — Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) January 11, 2018

Recently, Ram Gopal Varma’s web series, Guns and Thighs also had full frontal nudity. Mia shared another poster in which she looks smoking hot and therefore audience is eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film to get released. The trailer of God, Sex and Truth will be released on 16th January 2018. It will be interesting to see if Mia Malkova is able to create the same magic which Sunny Leone did with her charm in Bollywood.