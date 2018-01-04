After Virushka, the celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are creating buzz to fly to the island country of Sri Lanka for their secret engagement ceremony on the 32nd birthday of Deepika. As rumour goes, the couple Deepveer will follow the same path of Virushka wedding, inviting only selective members from their respective families.

After the celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony last year, reports says that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are setting up to embrace the same plan on the 32nd birthday of Deepika. The couple who is popular among youngsters are creating buzz to fly to the island country of Sri Lanka for their secret engagement ceremony. As rumour goes, the couple Deepveer will follow the same path of Virushka wedding, inviting only selective members from their respective families.

A dig into the matter reveled that all the buzzes are created by rumourmongers as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen celebrating the New Year together in Maldives. But what come as shocking is that both the celebrities greeted 2018 with their families and that’s when the rumous of their marriage sprouted. The couple shared screen on scores of successful movies after they started seeing each other on the sets of their first movie together of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. Their span of five long years dating has sparked many rumours doing rounds on the internet.

2017 was a hard year for both the actors as their upcoming movie Padmavati caught numerous unwanted attention causing political controversies. The CBFC, only a few days ago cleared off the movie without major changes. The couple’s on-screen chemistry, however, brews love and is a huge hit among fans. Deepveer has shared screens for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and now Padmavati. The couple, however, was never seen talking about their relationship in public and remains zip-lipped about that but fans expect an official announcement from the duo.