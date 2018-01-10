Director Trivikram has tried to give Pawan Kalyan fans and the audience a commercial flick which is entertaining. However, the movie is a tad slow and lengthy which tests your patience. The slapstick comedy is not all that funny either but is saved by Pawan Kalyan’s performance.

Business magnate Govinda Bhargav is mercilessly killed as is his young son by some unknown assailants. Bhargav’s wife, Indrani (Khushbu), steps into his place but she is determined to track the killers. This is when we are introduced to Abhishekta (Abhi) Bhargav Pawan Kalyan, the eldest son of Govinda and stepson of Indrani, who is heir apparent but whose existence is unknown. Abhishekta plants himself into the company as a personal assistant called Balu to spy on Bhargav’s friends and board members Sharma and Varma. He works alongside Suryakantham (Anu Emmanuel) in the organisation and befriends Sukumari (Keerthy Suresh), Varma’s daughter. And he begins the investigation into who the murderers are. Why did they kill his father? What was the motive? Who is the traitor? How does Abhi take over the company?

Director Trivikram’s story of Agnyaathavaasi (Prince in Exile) is a revenge drama laced with romance and revolves around Powerstar Pawan Kalyan as expected. Abhi is a no-nonsense man who stands by what is good even if it means killing someone. But family is important to him and he will go to any lengths to protect and take care of them. And revenge is in order in this case for him. Pawan Kalyan as Abhi delivers a stellar performance be it in the comical scenes or in the action scenes. He is superbly stylish and casual not just in his clothes but demeanour as well.

There are many characters in this film. Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel add the glam factor and both the actresses deliver what is required of them. Anu is a modern young woman while Keerthy is more desi in her avatar. Khushbu plays a small, important role in the film and makes a mark with her sombre, serious character. Aadhi, who plays Seetharam, is seen in a negative role and is superb in it though he has limited screen time.

Director Trivikram has tried to give Pawan Kalyan fans and the audience a commercial flick which is entertaining. However, the movie is a tad slow and lengthy which tests your patience. The slapstick comedy is not all that funny either but is saved by Pawan Kalyan’s performance. The story of revenge is age-old but the Trivikram-Pawan Kalyan combination is the USP of this movie. Having said that, this movie lacks the fizz that their earlier films together have had.

Despite Anirudh’s beautiful melodies and good BGM, and Manikandan’s cinematography, the movie lets us down. But it’s a treat for all Pawan Kalyan fans especially with him crooning a song as well.