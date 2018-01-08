Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment said that Aishwarya tops her wishlist. "We would love to have her but it will depend on her dates," said Prerna, who is also collaborating with Aishwarya for Fanne Khan. Jasmine: Story of a Leased Womb will go on floors later this year, will be shot in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Aishwarya will also be seen in the remake of 1967 film Raat Aur Din next year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is currently gearing up for her forthcoming film Fanne Khan, might be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in her next film. It will be the first time when Aishwarya would be seen playing such a different role. The project would be with Prernaa Arora’s production house for a movie titled Jasmine. Earlier there were speculations about Anushka Sharma playing the lead in the film but if latest reports are to be believed, the former Miss World has been approached for the project.

KriArj Entertainment has collaborated with Shree Narayan Singh for the third time, after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. And this time that want to make a women-centric film, titled Jasmine: Story of a Leased Womb. According to a report in a leading daily, the makers are in talks with Aishwarya Rai to play the lead role. Talking about the film, Shree Narayan Singh told the daily, “It is inspired by a real life story of a woman in Gujarat who doesn’t want to have children but decides to become a surrogate mother for someone else. After a point she gets attached to the child and wants the child back.”

Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment said that Aishwarya tops her wishlist. “We would love to have her but it will depend on her dates,” said Prerna, who is also collaborating with Aishwarya for Fanne Khan. Jasmine: Story of a Leased Womb will go on floors later this year, will be shot in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Aishwarya will also be seen in the remake of 1967 film Raat Aur Din next year.