Bollywood actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, has been ageing like fine wine. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming venture Fanny Khan.The film marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor’s collaboration onscreen after almost two decades after 2000’s Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. The 44-year-old actor will be seen playing a glamorous singer in the movie. A viral photo of the actress has been doing rounds on social media in which she is seen shooting for the film on the sets. The picture surfaced on the internet and went viral in no time.
The film had been doing round on social media as first, one of the assistant directors of the film met with an accident. The incident occurred a few days ago when a motorcycle rider crashed into the assistant director. In a viral picture that was clicked during the accident, Aishwarya was spotted at Mumbai’s Flora Fountain area in her Fanney Khan avatar. She was dressed in an overcoat and looked beautiful with curly hair and long boots.
Fanney Khan: Crew member injured in accident on set of Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor-starrer in Mumbai *** As the shoot of a scene from Fanney Khan, an upcoming film starring Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor, was in progress on 5 November in the Flora Fountain area of Mumbai, a crew member suffered injuries as a result of an accident. The scene was being shot on the road, and a motorbike crashed into a crew member — a third assistant director — while she was crossing the road. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of Fanney Khan moments after the accident occurred. Firstpost image/ Sachin Gokhale She fell to the ground and was rushed to the hospital. As she was plugged in to the headphones connected to her walkie talkie, she could not hear the sound of the bike which was approaching. This particular shot involved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hailing a taxi, and the actress rushed to the spot of the accident but was prevented from going close by the security guards on location. Fanney Khan tells the story of a doting father and aspiring singer played by Anil Kapoor. It will see Aishwarya Rai in the role of a glamourous singing sensation. This musical comedy marks the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar, and stars Rajkummar Rao in the role of Rai Bachchan's love interest. Slated to release on 13 April 2018, this film is an official adaptation of Everybody's Famous!, a Dutch film which was nominated at the Oscars. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prernaa Arora are the producers of this film.
Fanny Khan is a Hindi musical comedy film, directed by Atul Manjrekar. It features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Fanny Khan also features Divya Dutta. The film is an official remake of the Oscar-nominated Dutch 2000 film Everybody’s Famous! The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 13 April 2018. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a comeback in 2015 with Jazbaa and also featured in Sarbjit last year apart from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. When Aishwarya was questioned about the upcoming venture, she stated, “Good luck to the entire team of Fanney Khan. I am looking forward to joining the team and enjoying the process of filmmaking. I would talk more about the film in the course of time.”