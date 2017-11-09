Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai's look from her upcoming venture Fanny Khan has gone viral on social media. The former Miss World is gearing up for her upcoming film which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles. Aishwarya is looking simply stunning in her Fanny Khan avatar.

Bollywood actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, has been ageing like fine wine. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming venture Fanny Khan.The film marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor’s collaboration onscreen after almost two decades after 2000’s Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. The 44-year-old actor will be seen playing a glamorous singer in the movie. A viral photo of the actress has been doing rounds on social media in which she is seen shooting for the film on the sets. The picture surfaced on the internet and went viral in no time.

The film had been doing round on social media as first, one of the assistant directors of the film met with an accident. The incident occurred a few days ago when a motorcycle rider crashed into the assistant director. In a viral picture that was clicked during the accident, Aishwarya was spotted at Mumbai’s Flora Fountain area in her Fanney Khan avatar. She was dressed in an overcoat and looked beautiful with curly hair and long boots.

Fanny Khan is a Hindi musical comedy film, directed by Atul Manjrekar. It features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Fanny Khan also features Divya Dutta. The film is an official remake of the Oscar-nominated Dutch 2000 film Everybody’s Famous! The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 13 April 2018. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a comeback in 2015 with Jazbaa and also featured in Sarbjit last year apart from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. When Aishwarya was questioned about the upcoming venture, she stated, “Good luck to the entire team of Fanney Khan. I am looking forward to joining the team and enjoying the process of filmmaking. I would talk more about the film in the course of time.”