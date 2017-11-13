Golmaal Again, which is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film franchise directed by Rohit Shetty has now entered the Rs 200 crore club becoming the second highest grossing film of 2017 after Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer horror comedy film has finally entered the Rs 200 crore club after a month of its release. The film has even beaten Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 to become the second highest grossing film of 2017 after Baahubali: The Conclusion. It's finally good news for Bollywood as this year, many big-budget films like Salman Khan's Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal failed miserably at the Box Office.

Among the Diwali releases, Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again and Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal have turned out real winners while Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar has fared decently. Golmaal Again has also become Ajay Devgn’s highest-earning movie to date after Singham Returns. Going by the response Rohit’s Shetty’s directional was getting, it is pretty clear that the film is definitely entering Rs 200 crore club. It will also be Ajay Devgn’s first movie to enter the Rs 200 crore club. Golmaal Again, which has now entered Rs 200 crore club, has already set high targets for yet to release two other most awaited movies — Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film franchise and marks Devgn’s tenth film collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The story revolves around Gopal (Ajay Devgn), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Laxman Prasad (Shreyas Talpade) and Laxman (Kunal Khemu) who move back to their old neighbourhood in a new, palatial house. What they don’t know is that the house is haunted by a ghost, and later when they come to know about it, they become terrified. The previous cast of Golmaal series Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tushar Kapoor and Kunal Khemu were included. But Kareena Kapoor was replaced by Parineeti Chopra in November 2016.