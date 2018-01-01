Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in his unique way shared his wishes and greeting for Happy New Year 2018. In a video put out by Akshay Kumar on his official Twitter account, the actor shows himself leaping from 2017 to 2018 in a symbolic gesture. Watch Akshay's video here.

Welcoming the New Year 2018 in his very own macho style, Bollywood’s action hero Akshay Kumar to wish his fans and share greetings of New Year 2018 took to his Twitter account and put out a video of him leaping from 2017 to 2018 in a symbolic way. The video shows Akshay Kumar swinging in the air while holding a rod and leaping from one rod to another. The actor used his power of thought to relate and symbolise his small but perfectly played stunt to match his words.

Leaping from 2017 to 2018! Wishing you all a successful year ahead filled with everything to your heart's content 🙂 #Happy2018 pic.twitter.com/WHxcS1tGrj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2018

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in his upcoming Padman, slated to release on January 26. One of the most anticipated films of the year, Akshay Kumar’s Padman is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of the low-cost sanitary pad-making machine in India. The film addresses the taboo around menstrual hygiene and aims to spread awareness about the social issue in the remotest corners of the country. However, Indian husbands can definitely learn a thing or two from the Padman actor. In the song ‘Aaj se Teri’, the actor is romancing Radhika Apte and subtly imparts 5 crucial lessons which every Indian husband can learn to bring a spark in their married life.