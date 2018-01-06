Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is being directed by Anurag Singh and is based on the battle of Saragarhi in which 21 soldiers of the 36 Sikh Regiment indulged in a fierce battle with more than 10,000 Afghans. The shooting for the ambitious project began on Friday.

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s ambitious project Kesari based on the Saragarhi battle has gone on the floors on Friday. The Khiladi Kumar took to microblogging platform Twitter to share the first look of the film and wrote, “Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always.” Kumar is supporting a saffron turban and a beard in the film.

The film is being directed by Anurag Singh and is based on the battle of Saragarhi in which 21 soldiers of the 36 Sikh Regiment indulged in a fierce battle with more than 10,000 Afghans, They killed over 600 Afghans before going down to enemy bullets. Filmmaker Karan Johar too took to Twitter to share his excitement and seek blessing for their latest endeavour. “Exceptionally excited about #KESARI…the BRAVEST story ever told….we begin our journey today… we seek your love and blessings….@akshaykumar @SinghAnurag79 @iAmAzure @apoorvamehta18”, the actor posted.

There is a lot on Akshay Kumar’s platter right now as his most awaited movie PadMan is set to hit the theatres on January 25. The release of the movie has been preponed as it was earlier slated for a release on January 26 (Republic Day). The movie is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas. The film is being produced by Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones Productions and also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles.