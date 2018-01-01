Bollywood celebrities bring in the New Year 2018 in utmost style with their friends and family. From the nawabi couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez to megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared glimpses of their new year's bash with fans on their official Instagram handle. However, it was the Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan who stole hearts with an adorable selfie with his grand daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

As 2017 comes to a joyous end at midnight, Bollywood celebrities were also bringing the New Year with great enthusiasm. From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan, the new year eve was dazzled with stars bringing in 2018 with utmost style. The lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted shopping on the streets of South Africa while actor Jacqueline Fernandez was bringing in the new year in Bali with her friends and family.

The Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his new year’s eve with his grand daughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhya. In one of the images, the megastar can be seen wearing Aaradhya’s tiara on his head while the young champion is seen freaking out about it. Personifying old school romance, Amitabh Bachchan also shared an adorable candid image with his wife Jaya Bachchan and wished his fans a very happy new year with the caption, “May the days ahead be filled with laughter and smiles of the near and dear..”

Here is how your favourite celebrities had a gala time on the New Year’s eve:

Amitabh Bachchan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan

Malaika Arora Khan

Jacqueline Fernandez

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

After the mega releases of Baahubali 2- The Conclusion and Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, we hope 2018 is as fruitful for the Bollywood industry at the box office. Films like Akshay Kumar’s Padman, Salman Khan starrer Race 3, Multi starrer Veerey Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar, the debut of Bollywood newbies Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak seems promising and has set high hopes for the audiences