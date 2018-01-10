Reports of Mallika's eviction from her Paris flat widely circulated last month. After which, the actress claimed that she has 'no apartment' in Paris. In a tweet, Mallika wrote, "Some in the media think I have an apartment in Paris. It's absolutely not true. If someone has donated one to me, please send me the address."

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, who is known for her bold avatar and outspoken nature, has been thrown out of her house in Paris, France a French court, according to latest media reports. The reason for her eviction from her flat in Paris is because she and her alleged French husband Cyrille Auxenfans were unable to pay the rent of 78,787 Euros. In a December 14 ruling seen by AFP, the court told Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay 78,787 euros (USD 94,000) in rent owed and expenses, giving the green light for their furniture to be seized. The couple began renting the apartment in the pricey 16th district on January 1, 2017, for a monthly sum of 6,054 euros.

However, Mallika Sherawat has rebuffed all these speculations calling the news false. She took to Twitter claiming that she never owned any flat in Paris saying that these rumours are fake. “I hv said it before & I am saying it again, I DO NOT OWN or RENT any apt in Paris!! I have been in Los Angeles & India since last 8 months, I DO NOT live in Paris,pls do not spread false rumours !,” tweeted Mallika on Wednesday.

I hv said it before & I am saying it again, I DO NOT OWN or RENT any apt in Paris!! I have been in Los Angeles & India since last 8 months, I DO NOT live in Paris,pls do not spread false rumours ! https://t.co/u4vu57QzVq — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 10, 2018

Reports of Mallika’s eviction from her Paris flat widely circulated last month. After which, the actress claimed that she has ‘no apartment’ in Paris. In a tweet, Mallika wrote, “Some in the media think I have an apartment in Paris. It’s absolutely not true. If someone has donated one to me, please send me the address.”

Some in the media think I hv an apartment in Paris !! It’s absolutely Not True , if someone has donated one to me, pls send me the address 🙂 https://t.co/ScDyL3Abt8 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) December 14, 2017

At a hearing in a Paris court on November 14, a lawyer for the couple said they were in financial difficulty, if sources are to be believed. The lawyer emphasised the “irregular” nature of Sherawat’s work — an argument dismissed by the owners of the apartment who claimed she had earned tens of millions during the rental period.