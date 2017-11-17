An Insignificant Man has narrated the entire story of how the Aam Admi Party was formed. It shows the clear political scenario in the country during those days when the Aam Admi Party was formed and also about the various allegations which were made against the party and the chief Arvind Kejriwal.

An Insignificant Man has narrated the entire story of how the Aam Admi Partywas formed. If you have not followed the political developments that led to the emergence of the Aam Admi Party, An Insignificant Man will be an interesting and engaging documentary for you. From the early days of the anti-corruption movement, started by Anna Hazare and spearhead by Arvind Kejriwal, to the formation of the AAP and its eventual victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the documentary shows it all.

An Insignificant Man in detail shows how a new party was formed in November 2012 which led to the rise of a politician called Arvind Kejriwal who is currently the Chief Minister of New Delhi—the capital of India. The element which makes the film so interesting and gripping is that there are no voice-overs or interviews to disrupt the flow of the story. The footage has been woven together to form a proper story. In the story, Yogendra Yadav has been projected as the real kingmaker and the brains behind the entire campaign.

The film primarily focuses on Yadav’s disappointment when promises of clean politics and anti-corruption measures were not met, more than the developments and Kejriwal’s own reactions. Another pain point, for me, was the fact that except for a five-minute footage where people fought with Kejriwal during the distribution of tickets for the Delhi elections, there is little that cannot be labelled as ‘pro-AAP’.

An Insignificant Man is an actual and true story of how the political scenario in New Delhi unfolded in 2012. It will show you the working of politics and difficulties of bringing in honest measures to the system. But it does not hold the power to change your political beliefs or give a proper insight into the party and its working but will surely make you think. As it is said, ‘be the change you want to see in the world.”