However, the good news for their fans is that according to sources, Anil and Madhuri are finally set to bring back their magic and share the screen space after a gap of 16 long years. As per reports, both Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been finalised for Total Dhamaal which will be helmed by director Indra Kumar. Interestingly, Indra Kumar is the same director who directed Anil and Madhuri in their superhit ‘Dhak Dhak’ film, Beta which won many awards and was highly praised by the audience.

Confirming the news, director Indra Kumar told a leading daily, “Yes, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been paired in Total Dhamaal which goes on the floors in January in Mumbai. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream.” When asked about casting Madhuri, the director said, “I approached her couple of months ago and the script worked its Dhamaal on her and everybody else.” It will be interesting to see how Anil and Madhuri’s pair after 16 years creates magic on the silver screen and of course, the fans after hearing this news must be extremely excited and curious to watch the film.