Actress Sonam Kapoor is finally all set to marry and make it a special 2018 for her and her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Ahuja who is the CEO of a popular shoe brand, Bhane in Delhi is all set to tie the knot with Sonam in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. And the venue for the big wedding is, believe it or not, the royal Umaid Bhawan!

Yes, it’s official! After the flabbergasting wedding of actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli in Italy in 2017, the glamorous fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who is famous for her fashion traits, as she claimed, “Nobody can love fashion as much as I do” is all set for her destination wedding with Anand Ahuja at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple rang in the New Year in Paris together. The massive wedding is going to be in the month of April in 2018. Photos of the lovely duo can be found on many social media platforms.

Sonam’s fiance, Anand Ahuja owns a shoe brand ‘Bhane’ in Delhi. He went to the American School before graduating from Wharton Business School. When it comes to style and fashion, Anand Ahuja said, “For me style is personality, self-expression and confidence. My style is generally eclectic — I like to dress by mood and emotion, so it changes from day-to-day or from a phase-to-phase of my life.” Just like Sonam Kapoor, Anand too shares love for travelling, expensive shoes and luxury cars. Perhaps, their compatibility is the best prototype for other couples.

The couple narrowed down on Jodhpur as the destination for their special day and we can only guess why. Sun City, Jodhpur is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India and is surrounded by beautiful gigantic palaces, forts and temples. This picturesque city is known as ‘sun city’ for its gleaming sunny weather that it enjoys all the year round. When in Jodhpur, another exciting thing to do in the city is shopping. It is a hub of talented craftsmen who showcase their skills in a variety of products. And when in Jodhpur do not forget to buy the famous Jodhpuri suit.

The Sun City is regarded as a popular hub for wholesale export operations in India and attracts a good number of European and North American dealers. Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in this beautiful city is going to be another fairy-tale wedding for her fans and many youngsters who follow her fashion traits religiously. And indeed, social media platforms are going to go gaga over it. Shall we call it another super-exclusive wedding?

