Director Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Mukkabaaz will hit the theatres on January 12. The film is a sports drama, with stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Krishan and Jimmy Shergill. The movie is about love entwined with politics. The story revolves around Shravan played by Vineet Kumar Singh. He is a boxer and calls himself the Mike Tyson of Uttar Pradesh. This boxer falls in love with the niece of local Don, acted by Jimmy Shergil, he objects to the union.

Anurag Kashyap is famous for his intense movies such as Dev D, Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur. His movies have depicted politics, emphatic music and delves into the dark realities of life. In his forthcoming movie, Mukkabaaz, as per reports, the director said, “I have learned that in India whatever you have to say, say it through a love story. This is what people understand. What people call my anger is my reaction. Luckily, I have the medium to react through cinema. People want to react but they can’t. This is why they connect with my films. It connects on a larger scale, this is my first full love story,” Kashyap told PTI in an interview.

Anurag has described Mukkabaaz as his first ‘prem pradhan’ film, in which he has used the sports drama to dwell on the power dynamics in Uttar Pradesh. Coming from the most populous state of India, Uttar Pradesh, he stated he comprehends amply well with the milieu, its social background and how caste plays a major role in day-to-day life. On religion, he said, What people call my anger is my reaction. Luckily, I have the medium to react to the cinema. People want to react but they can’t. This is why they connect with my films. It connects on a larger scale.