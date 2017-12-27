Anushka Sharma was named PETA's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity for her contribution and initiative to create awareness for animal protection.

After creating buzz in the B-Town for her marriage, the newly-wed actress Anushka Sharma is now making rounds in the internet for her association with the animal rights activities. The actress was named as PETA’s 2015 Person of the Year by animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The actress who married the cricket star Virat Kohli was PETA’s Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity. Anushka adores her pet dog, Dude and has garnered accolades for helping to protect dogs from fireworks and urged her friends to celebrate an animal-friendly Diwali. PETA Associate Director Sachin Bangera told, “Anushka Sharma is a determined animal rights proponent whose initiative limits no bounds”. Bangera also asked everyone to follow her way by eating fresh plant-based meals, helping community animals by speaking up when they are in suffrage and require needs.

Anushka launched a campaign called PAWsitive and few of her efforts to protect animals include launching her cruelty-free NUSH clothing line, visiting an animal shelter and promoting its work on her social media platforms. “Compassion and empathy towards animals make our world a better place,” believes Anushka and to support her, a number of celebrities came out in support of her initiative.

Take a look of few of her images, where she urged her fans to create an animal-friendly environment:

Compassion & empathy towards animals make our world a better place😊. Let's have an #AnimalFriendlyDiwali #PAWsitive🐶 pic.twitter.com/VfgdvBumkV — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 19, 2015

Stray animals eat toxic waste of firecrackers which dangerously affects their health. #PAWsitive change this Diwali! pic.twitter.com/8eY50wMRdu — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 2, 2015

Animals can hear sound frequencies above d range of an avg person.Spread noise abt helping thm dis diwali#PAWsitive pic.twitter.com/9aYfaqdm0b — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 30, 2015

Here’s how Anushka adores her pet Dude

Oh! She has got some lessons for Dude