Anushka Sharma is back in India after spending some time with Virat Kohli in South Africa. She took to social media to share a picture from the sets and wrote, "Back to one! In this case ill say - Back to Zero!! Happy to be back on the film and back to work with my lovely co-actors and crew !! Thank you for the beautifully decorated floral van.”

After tying the knot and spending some quality time with Virat Kohli, actress Anushka Sharma is back to work

Anushka and Virat had left for Cape Town after their star-studded wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The couple celebrated the new year together and Anushka was present to cheer for her husband and Indian team during the first day of the Test Match on January 5. Virushka had pleasantly surprised everyone by exchanging wedding vows in Tuscany, Italy in a private ceremony. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends of the adorable couple.

On the work front, Anushka has resumed shooting for Zero which will also star SRK and Katrina Kaif. The film revolves around a man with dwarfism who falls in love with a superstar (Katrina Kaif). In the film, Shrama will be portraying the role of a woman with an intellectual disability. She will also start promoting her home production Pari which will hit the theatres on February 9. Anushka will also be featuring in YRF’s Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan.

