Virushka wedding, one of the perfect celebrity wedding of the year, has already stolen all the limelight and attention of their fans, media and people across the world. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding, a moment for which their fans were dying to be waiting for finally took place in Italy this month. The couple chose to keep their wedding private affairs with only family members and close friends invited to the main wedding venue in Italy which is also one of the costliest venues in the world. Though the couple married in Italy with no guests from both Virat and Anushka’s professional life, the couple planned their wedding in such a way and set an example for everybody how to conduct events when you have such a huge following and public presence.

The news that Virat and Anushka were sending environment-friendly invitation cards was shared by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt who also received one. Mahesh Bhatt took to his Twitter and said, “They made it! Our heartiest congratulations to Anushka & Virat. We pray that this love story goes on forever and ever. Amen.”

They made it ! Our heartiest congratulations to Anushka & Virat. We pray that this love story goes on forever and ever. Amen !@imVkohli @anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/dk9sqm4WgU — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 13, 2017

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception was a sstar-studded affair and definitely a night to remember. Big names of the Bollywood industry from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut to Madhuri Dixit and the entire cricket fraternity came together to wish the couple and give their heartiest blessings. The wedding reception took place in St Regis Hotel in Mumbai. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed the ensembles for Anushka Sharma in which she looked absolutely stunning in her golden lehenga with the classic ‘Bengal tiger’ belt on the waist. Virat Kohli wore a dapper suit by designer Raghavendra Rathore.