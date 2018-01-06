While interacting with the journalists, AR Rahman said, "Rajinikanth has spoken about spiritual politics of a secular character. I feel Rajinikanth meant only good." He also said that there is a need for good and strong leadership in the state.

Music maestro A R Rahman is set to perform in Chennai on January 12 with his concert ‘Netru Indru Nalai’. The concert celebrates 25 years of his musical journey and fans in Chennai seem to be excited to see him perform in his home city. During his meet with the media prior to the concert in Chennai on January 12, Rahman touched upon about politics in the state of Tamil Nadu. He reiterated that Tamil Nadu needed strong leadership and was happy to see Superstar Rajinikanth jump onto the political bandwagon.

While interacting with the journalists, he said, “Rajinikanth has spoken about spiritual politics of a secular character. I feel Rajinikanth meant only good.” He added that there is a need for good and strong leadership in the state. Rahman added, “Anybody who joins politics should work for fulfilling the needs of the people. Improving infrastructure and making farmers’ lives better are among the things that need attention.”

Rahman loves performing in the city and has said earlier, “The past 25 years have been truly incredible. It has been a beautiful journey and I am grateful to my fans as I look forward to performing in Chennai, my home city. The people of Tamil Nadu are always special and performing before them in my 25th year is a privilege.”

Singer Neeti Mohan, Carnatic vocalist Haricharan, composer-singer Vijay Prakash and Indo-American singer Sid Sriram will be joining him on stage.

Incidentally, Netru Indru Nalai, was the same concert that Rahman performed in London, UK and was trolled online for when some disgruntled fans walked out of the concert. But the Oscar-winner remains unfazed by the incident saying that this is bound to happen in any concert.

The Netru Indru Nalai concert, presented by 7UP, is an initiative by IIFA Utsavam, and is produced by Wizcraft International Entertainment.