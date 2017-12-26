Salman Khan's sister threw a Christmas party recently and more than the stars, it was star kids who gathered the attention and went viral online. With stars like Katrina Kaif, the party continues to be the most-talked-about parties of the town. In party attendees it was Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the little ones were clicked non stop as they arrived with their parents.

The festival season is here and the stars from the tinsel town know how to make it large with the grand bash. Recently, we came across the pictures that went viral from the grand annual bash thrown by Kapoors and Karan Johar. The Bollywood industry knows very well how to create a buzz with everything they do. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has also accompanied the gang of lavish party thrower and threw a splendid Christmas party over the long weekend. With stars like Katrina Kaif, the party continues to be the most-talked-about parties of the town.

However, the party was more star kids-centric than the stars themselves. Keeping the Bollywood stars aside, it was the photos of star kids that got all the eyeballs and went viral online. So, whether it was Taimur Ali Khan at the Kapoor family bash or cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at Arpita’s bash, the little ones were clicked non stop as they arrived with their parents. Arbaaz khan and Sohail Khan were also present for the party. Giving Inaaya and Arpita’s son Ahil company at the party were Karan Johar and his twins, Yash and Roohi, Tusshar Kapoor with his son Laksshya was also spotted at the party.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma married in November 2014 in Hyderabad, on the same date as Salman’s parents, scriptwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan, tied the knot. Ayush is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s home production, Loveratri. The film, which will be Salman Khan Films’ fifth venture, will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Minawala has assisted Ali Abbas Zafar on a few projects. The film’s release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it is expected to hit the screens late 2018.