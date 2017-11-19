Actor Manav Kaul has said that auditions help the director in testing if an actor is fit for a role. Acclaimed theatre and film actor had anded a role in his latest film Tumhari Sulu only after he auditioned for it. He says he has no ego about it

Acclaimed theatre and film actor Manav Kaul landed a role in his latest film “Tumhari Sulu” only after he auditioned for it. He says he has no ego about it because it’s a process that lets a director gauge if an actor fits a character.In “Tumhari Sulu”, Manav has an unconventional pairing as husband to a role essayed by Vidya Balan.He is known for showcasing his acting skills in films like “Kai Po Che!”, “CityLights”, “Wazir” and “Jai Gangaajal”.Manav says he auditioned for the part in “Tumhari Sulu”, directed by Suresh Triveni.”Firstly, I loved the story. The script was really interesting. And I wanted to be a part of it, but then I went through an audition.”

After earning so much respect and popularity in the theatre world, and winning awards as a playwright and director, did he feel uncomfortable in auditioning for a role?Manav said: “No, why should I feel awkward to audition? I think an audition is the best way to cast an actor, and a director has all the right to take an audition before casting an actor.”Auditioning does not mean the director is questioning my skill and capability, it is about seeing the essence of the character in me. I have no ego about it… It is a process.”

Even for “Kai Po Che!” and “Wazir”, he went through auditions.He feels as filmmakers are experimenting with more subjects and stories, it will up the ante in the entertainment industry.”The acceptance of all kinds of cinema to the audience has widened, and that is the most positive change. In the present time, films like ‘Newton’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ are creating an impact.

“At the same time, a ‘Golmaal Returns’ is also working at the box office. So, the room for variety is increasing. At the same time, some formula films failed to impress our audience.”As for his own career, he said he is getting “interesting scripts”.

“Writers are really gearing up for more experimental writing. And not just that, this is a good time for technicians as well, with more innovative set designing, visual treatment.”When we are talking about an experiment, it includes cinematographers, art directors, sound and music everything. I think our cinema is going through a great time.”

Manav started his career as a theatre artiste with his group Aranya in 2004. He staged some critically acclaimed plays like “Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane”, “Peele Scooter Wala Aadmi”, “Bali aur Shambhu” and “Chuhal”.