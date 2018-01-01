Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani entered the New Year while celebrating their time together in Sri Lanka. After Disha's bikini picture from the vacation set the internet on fire, Tiger Shroff too posted a shirtless picture for her fans. The two actors will be next seen together in Baaghi 2.

Bollywood young sensations Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who are busy shooting for their upcoming project Baaghi 2 celebrated the New Year’s Eve together in Sri Lanka. The two share a brilliant chemistry between them and have been allegedly dating each other. After Disha shared a Bikini-clad photo on the beautiful Sri Lanka beaches, Tiger also shared a beach picture where he can be seen flaunting his enviable body. The rumoured couple has previously starred together in a song ‘Befikra’ which became an instant hit among the fans.

In the picture shared by the actor, he can be spotted posing near a beach in casual shorts and sunglasses. He certainly seems to have gained muscle for his role in the Baaghi sequel and looks every bit fantastic with his six-pack abs oozing hotness. It is his well-sculpted body that makes Tiger one of the most athletic actors and dancers in the Bollywood. He has also managed to make many fans with his inspirational work-out regimen. Meanwhile, Disha also posted a bubbly video of hers wishing her fans a Happy New Year from Sri Lanka. Both Tiger and Disha have not openly accepted their relationship but have been spotted hands in hands at many places including restaurants and clubs in Mumbai.

Earlier Disha Patani had shared a scorching hot picture of her in a perfect white bikini enjoying a beach day on the flawless white sand of the Sri Lankan shores. The picture set the internet on fire and was loved by the fans of the actress.

Disha Patani who made his Bollywood debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput will be next seen on the big screen with alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the action thriller Baaghi 2. Tiger and Disha are both working hard for their respective roles in the Ahmed Khan directorial. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar and Randeep Hooda in important roles and is expected to release in April this year.