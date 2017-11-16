Aaradhya Bachchan, who is the daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, is celebrating her 6th birthday on Thursday. As the little angel turns 6, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share his joy on this special day.

It’s a very special day for Bollywood’s Bachchan family as Aradhya Bachchan, who is the granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of actor Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, turned 6-year-old on Thursday—November 16. The youngest Bachchan is celebrating her 6th birthday and her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share her pictures, so that the young angel gets blessings from all around the world and also for thanking everyone who blessed Aaradhya on her special day. Senior Bachchan’s joy and happiness can be seen through his posts as he has written some adorable words for his princess. “To them all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya. My gratitude and thanks. Your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter sharing some adorable pictures of the birthday girl.

According to sources, daddy Abhishek Bachchan , mommy Aishwarya, and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, who are more than excited for the little ‘cupcake’ aka Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday, have planned a big birthday bash at the old Bachchan bungalow, Pateeksha. Like every other year, Aaradhya’s birthday parties will follow a certain theme. All the industry kids and Aaradhya’s friends will join in the celebrations. Last year too, celebrity children, including little ones of Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar, got together here to celebrate her birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan did not celebrate his 75th birthday this year with a big bash; on account of the death of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai earlier in the year. The family took off to Maldives to celebrate the occasion instead. However, Aaradhya’s birthday is of course an exception.Both Aishwarya and Abhishek have been extremely protective about their little daughter. Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple was blessed with Aaradhya in 2011.

T 2712 – When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!😀😀🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/irTrjuikAu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2017