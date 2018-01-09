Punjabi Rapper Badshah has released his new song, 'Kare Ja' from his album O.N.E 'Original Never Ends'. The song is already trending on YouTube at No. 3 position. Super hit song 'Mercy' was his first song from the album which garnered more than 100 million views.

Superstar Badshah is back in action to make you groove to his latest super hit song ‘Kare Ja’ also pronounced as ‘Kare Ja’. A sensational new year surprise for his fans, Badshah is trending on #3 spot on YouTube with more than 10 million views in just one day. The Punjabi rapper shared the super hit song on his Twitter handle. “Naya saal, Naya maal KARE JA Check karo,” he tweeted. The song is the latest release from his forthcoming album O.N.E- ‘Original Never Ends’, featuring Aastha Gill.

Fans all around the country have been going gaga over the dope lyrics and appreciating his swag. The tag line of the song, “Baby Jo Bhi Tu Kar Rahi Hai Na, Kare Ja” has found its place on every playlist. It seems ‘Kare Ja’ is soon going to become the party anthem of the year. “I had promised my fans that I will release the second single from ‘O.N.E’ early 2018 and here it is. I really hope you all enjoy it and if you have not heard it yet, then do it now. 2018 ka pehla dance song,” said Badshah in a statement.

The super hit song, ‘Mercy’ was the first single from his album O.N.E which garnered more than 100 million views on Youtube. It seems that with ‘Kare Jaa’ Badshah will break his own record and set 2018 in a non-stop party mood. “Our plan was to release the song on January 1, but we waited to reset the party mood. ‘Kareja’ is an earworm and the song will be another milestone in the pop industry, said Pawanesh Pajnu, Head (North) at Sony Music India.

Get, set to party in Badshah’s style with ‘Kare Ja’: