Bahubali fame Prabhas wants to make his grand Bollywood entry as a romantic hero. He expressed his love for the Hindi film industry and said, "I am getting good offers from Bollywood. I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho." The actor is busy shooting for Saaho in Los Angeles with co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Post Bahubali’s massive success, Prabhas is all set to capture the Bollywood industry with his impressive acting skills and star persona. Soon after the release of Bahubali 2, the actor announced his next big project Saaho opposite Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. In an exclusive interview with TOI, the superstar revealed that he wants to make his grand debut in hindi film industry with a romantic film. He also made it clear that his film Saaho is a multilingual film and thus it cannot be considered a hindi film.

Expressing his love for the Hindi film industry, the actor said, “I watch a lot of Hindi films. I live in Hyderabad, where 60 per cent of the people speak Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood. I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho,” Speaking about his fondness for star filmmaker Karan Johar, Prabhas said, “made a good association with Karan Johar. If I want anything, I think I can ask him. He has helped us a lot. In fact, I met some actors (from Bollywood) in Karan’s house. They were all very chilled out.”

The Bahubali fame actor feels that an actor should keep experimenting with different kind of roles. Adding on this, the actor said, “In Hollywood, the guy who plays Batman and Spiderman also plays normal characters. The biggest stars in the world want to play different characters. We can’t give the excuse that because an actor played a superhero in his previous film, his next one won’t work. If the script is not good, the film will not work. Instead of saying that the script does not work, we say that the actor didn’t work in the role. That is the problem. I was doing a lot of action films and people loved me in those movies. After that, I did a small love story and it was a hit as the script was good. People forgot that I had done so many action films and started liking me in the love story.”

Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for Saaho in Los Angeles with co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is scheduled for a release this year. It will be interesting to see Prabhas in a romantic avatar shedding his superhero image post Bahubali 2 : The Conclusion, which became one of the highest grossers of 2017.